SVB Crisis Explained: All you need to know

Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) has been trending in the news as it lost over 60% of its share price in just under 24 hours.

Updated On 3:29 PM IST

SVB Share Price Plummets

At the time of writing, the share price of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) has dropped by more than 60% in a period of just 24 hours, as a result of some major public announcements by the bank.

SVB Loses $1.8 Billion In Sale Of Securities

The first domino fell when SVB announced that they have lost around $1.8 Billion after the sale of their $21 Billion worth of US treasuries and securities, due to rising interest rates.

 Read More

SVB’s Deposits Drying Up

SVB was already facing problems as the majority of their tech-based venture capitalist deposits were drying up and being withdrawn, leading to liquidity issues, given current economic conditions.

SVB Decides To Raise Capital

As a result, SVB decided to solve their liquidity issues and recover the losses by raising capital via selling its stocks worth $2.5 Billion. However, customers and the market perceived this as a sign of the bank’s financial troubles.

Silvergate Bank Also Collapses

The announcement could not have come at a worse time, as another cypto/tech bank, Silvergate had announced they would be shutting down due to losses. The news only exacerbated the already tattered reputation of SVB.

Customers Panic

As a consequence, many of SVB’s customers started withdrawing stored funds, worsening their liquidity and public image issues. Subsequently, the bank’s stock price also crashed.

SVB Trying To Stay Afloat

Currently, SVB is looking into securing some funding and investments so they can tide over this rough period and is urging customers and existing shareholders to remain calm.

 Read More

More Stories

Fuel Rates Remain Unchanged: Check Petrol Diesel Prices Today - 10th March

Here Are The Top Stories On March 9

5 New Spotify Features To Unroll Soon
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe