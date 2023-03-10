SVB Crisis Explained: All you need to know

Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) has been trending in the news as it lost over 60% of its share price in just under 24 hours.
The first domino fell when SVB announced that they have lost around $1.8 Billion after the sale of their $21 Billion worth of US treasuries and securities, due to rising interest rates.
SVB was already facing problems as the majority of their tech-based venture capitalist deposits were drying up and being withdrawn, leading to liquidity issues, given current economic conditions.
As a result, SVB decided to solve their liquidity issues and recover the losses by raising capital via selling its stocks worth $2.5 Billion. However, customers and the market perceived this as a sign of the bank’s financial troubles.
The announcement could not have come at a worse time, as another cypto/tech bank, Silvergate had announced they would be shutting down due to losses. The news only exacerbated the already tattered reputation of SVB.
As a consequence, many of SVB’s customers started withdrawing stored funds, worsening their liquidity and public image issues. Subsequently, the bank’s stock price also crashed.
Currently, SVB is looking into securing some funding and investments so they can tide over this rough period and is urging customers and existing shareholders to remain calm.