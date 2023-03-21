Who Is Anant Goenka, The New Vice Chairman of CEAT

Anant Goenka has resigned as the CEO of CEAT, one of India's leading tyre manufacturers.

The Son Of Harsh Goenka

Anant Goenka is the son of Harsh Goenka, an Indian industrialist and Chairman of the RPG group, which is worth ₹33,000 crore.

Member Of Management Board At RPG Enterprises

Anant Goenka is a member of the Management Board at RPG Enterprises, one of India's leading business groups. He has worked for the group for over 18 years and has held various senior positions.

Former Chairman Of ATMA

Anant Goenka was the former Chairman of the Automotive Tyre Manufacturers’ Association (ATMA). This association represents the Indian tyre industry and works to promote the interests of the industry.

Contribution to CEAT’s Growth

Under Anant Goenka’s leadership, the market capitalisation of CEAT grew from ₹370 crores to an astounding ₹5,800 crore.

Appointed As Vice President At CEAT

Anant Goenka has been now appointed as the new Vice President at CEAT, effective from April 1, 2023. As Vice President, Goenka will be able to tackle specific challenges that he could not in his position as CEO.

Work Experience

Anant Goenka has worked for Hindustan Unilever Limited, CEAT Limited, and KEC International Limited during his career.

Awards And Recognition

Anant Goenka has been recognised by Forbes as the “Next Generation Business Leader of the Year” in 2017 and as “India’s 40 under 40 Business Leaders” by Economic Times-Spencer Stuart. He also led CEAT to win the Deming Prize in 2017.

Academics

Anant Goenka holds an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management and a BS (Economics) from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.

Hobbies

Apart from his professional career, Anant Goenka takes interest in fitness and travel, and experiments with various sports like squash and endurance running.

