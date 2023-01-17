WhatsApp To Bring Changes To Its Services; Here's What You Should Expect

WhatsApp is reportedly going to introduce a host of new changes to its platform in order to increase usability and enhance privacy
In one of the upcoming updates, WhatsApp will add the functionality to migrate chat history to a new device, making it easier for users to retain chat information when changing smartphones or upgrading devices. Previously, users needed to have their chats backed up on Google Drive to do so.
WhatsApp is also working on adding a feature to allow users to report status updates to the moderation team to maintain the safety of both the platform and its users.
WhatsApp is introducing a bookmark icon in a future update of the Android app allowing people to ‘bookmark’ chosen messages, which will help users find important messages or ones that have been previously saved.
WhatsApp will also reportedly offer users a reminder when their contact lists change, allowing them to review privacy settings to exclude new contacts from seeing information on the platform.
WhatsApp will no longer be supported on some old smartphones. There are a total of 49 smartphones that will not support WhatsApp anymore, including two iPhones, and multiple Samsung, LG, and Huawei phones.
Currently, if you want to block a contact on WhatsApp, you have to go to the app, select the contact’s chat, then tap on the contact information, and finally select the option to block the contact. WhatsApp will now reportedly offer an option to block a contact right from an unwanted message’s pop-up notification.
Currently, users have to press and hold the camera button to record videos on WhatsApp. WhatsApp is currently testing a new feature that offers different tabs for taking photos and recording videos. So, if users want to record a video, all they have to do is select the video mode and press the record button just once, rather than holding it down for the duration of the video.