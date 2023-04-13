What Is Arcturus COVID variant? The New Covid Strain As Covid Cases Spike

A new covid strain nicknamed 'Arcturus' is a cause of concern around the world.
India witnessed a single-day rise of 10,158 coronavirus cases, highest in nearly eight months on Thursday April 13
As mentioned by WHO, this new variant is very much similar in profile to XBB.1.15 but with a higher infectivity rate
WHO said - Most of the sequences are from India and in India XBB.1.16 has replaced the other variants that are in circulation. So, this is one to watch. It has been in circulation for a few months.
According to a preprint study from the University of Tokyo, XBB.1.16 Covid Variant (Arcturus) is nearly 1.2 times as transmissible as XBB.15 ‘Kraken’ variant - considered the most infectious subvariant until now.
Last week, WHO official Maria Van Kerkhove - One of the things we are very concerned about is the potential for the virus to change to become not only more transmissible but more severe. So we have to remain vigilant.
India currently has 44,998 active COVID-19 cases. In March 2023, the XBB.1.16 Covid Variant (Arcturus) was detected in 76 samples across Karnataka, Maharashtra, Puducherry, Delhi, Telangana, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Odisha.