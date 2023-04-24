What Are WhatsApp Channels? Know About This Upcoming Feature

WhatsApp is reportedly going to introduce a new ‘Channels’ feature in the near future.
Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature called ‘Channels’ that will allow users to disseminate news to multiple people.
The feature was initially rumoured to be available only on Android devices but it is now known that WhatsApp is also working on bringing it to iOS users.
The upcoming channels feature will be listed as a separate section within the app and will replace the Status tab and be renamed as ‘Updates’.
The content within channels will not be end-to-end encrypted as it is a one-to-many tool, but private messaging will continue to be end-to-end encrypted.
Users will have complete control over which channels they want to subscribe and there will be no auto-subscription to channels.
WhatsApp will also enable a search feature to make it easier for users to find specific channels they prefer. The exact release date of the ‘Channels’ feature is yet to be announced.