What Are WhatsApp Channels? Know About This Upcoming Feature

WhatsApp is reportedly going to introduce a new ‘Channels’ feature in the near future.

Updated On 4:07 PM IST

WhatsApp Working On ‘Channels’ Feature

Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature called ‘Channels’ that will allow users to disseminate news to multiple people.

To Be Available On Android And iOS Devices

The feature was initially rumoured to be available only on Android devices but it is now known that WhatsApp is also working on bringing it to iOS users.

Separate Section Within The App

The upcoming channels feature will be listed as a separate section within the app and will replace the Status tab and be renamed as ‘Updates’.

Channels Will Not Be Encrypted

The content within channels will not be end-to-end encrypted as it is a one-to-many tool, but private messaging will continue to be end-to-end encrypted.

Users Can Choose What To Subscribe

Users will have complete control over which channels they want to subscribe and there will be no auto-subscription to channels.

Search Function

WhatsApp will also enable a search feature to make it easier for users to find specific channels they prefer. The exact release date of the ‘Channels’ feature is yet to be announced.

