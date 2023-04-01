Want To Watch IPL Without Worry? Check Out Jio's New Backup Broadband Plan

Jio has announced a new ‘JioFiber Backup’ home broadband pack to enable uninterrupted streaming of the 2023 IPL.
To enable uninterrupted streaming of the 2023 Indian Premier League, Reliance Jio has announced a new home broadband ‘JioFiber Backup’ plan, providing a 24x7 connection and always-on backup connectivity to its users.
Announcing the launch, a Jio spokesperson said, “As India’s largest home broadband service provider, we, at Jio, understand the customer’s need to remain connected round-the-clock with dependable broadband connectivity at home.”
“This new concept of a backup connection allows homes to have an alternate broadband connectivity with an assured supply of data at an affordable price," the spokesperson added.
The JioFiber Backup plan with 10 Mbps speed costs ₹298 and comes with a set-top box (STB) and OTT apps. However, if users only opt to use the internet, they can avail the plan for as low as ₹198.
Users can pay ₹990 (₹198 x 5) for a five-month plan along with ₹500 as JioFiber installation charges.
Moreover, with the JioFiber Backup plan, users will be given a choice to upgrade their streaming speed from 10 Mbps to 30-100 Mbps as and when they need it, along with one, two, and seven-day options.
For a ₹100 per month entertainment upgrade, users will get a free STB plus 400 live TV channels plus 6 OTT apps plus YouTube. For ₹200 per month, users will get a free STB plus 550 live TV channels plus 14 OTT apps plus YouTube.
According to the company, this backup plan will act as a catalyst for unconnected homes and enable uninterrupted experiences across entertainment, work, learning, etc.
To book the JioFiber Backup plan, users can contact any Jio retailer/partner, call on 60008 60008, or visit .