Vivo Y78+ 5G Launched: Check Specifications, Price, And More

Vivo Y78+ 5G Launch Date And Price

The Vivo Y78+ 5G was launched on April 23 in China and will reportedly go on sale from April 26. As per Gizmochina, it is available in three variants: 8GB+128GB (¥1,599 or $232), 8GB+256GB (¥1,799 or $261), and 12GB+256GB (¥1,999 or $261).