Vivo Y78+ 5G Launched: Check Specifications, Price, And More

The Vivo Y78+ 5G was recently launched in China. Details regarding the India launch are still awaited.

Updated On 2:01 PM IST

Vivo Y78+ 5G Launch Date And Price

The Vivo Y78+ 5G was launched on April 23 in China and will reportedly go on sale from April 26. As per Gizmochina, it is available in three variants: 8GB+128GB (¥1,599 or $232), 8GB+256GB (¥1,799 or $261), and 12GB+256GB (¥1,999 or $261).

Display

It is expected that the Vivo Y78+ will come with a large 6.78-inch OLED screen with a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Camera

As per initial reports, the Vivo Y78+ 5G comes equipped with a 50 MP main camera and a 2MP macro lens. The front or selfie camera has an 8 MP sensor.

Processor And GPU

GSMArena has revealed that the Vivo Y78 is likely to be running on a Snapdragon 695 SoC. However, details about the CPU or GPU are unavailable.

RAM And Internal Memory

The Vivo Y78+ 5G will come in three RAM and memory options: 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, and 12GB+256GB.

Operating System

The Vivo Y78+ 5G reportedly runs on Android 13 out of the box, with Vivo’s own Funtouch OS 13 skin on top.

Battery And Charging

The smartphone comes with a 5,000-mAh battery that supports fast charging of up to 44W.

