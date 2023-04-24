Vivo Y78+ 5G Launched: Check Specifications, Price, And More

The Vivo Y78+ 5G was recently launched in China. Details regarding the India launch are still awaited.
The Vivo Y78+ 5G was launched on April 23 in China and will reportedly go on sale from April 26. As per Gizmochina, it is available in three variants: 8GB+128GB (¥1,599 or $232), 8GB+256GB (¥1,799 or $261), and 12GB+256GB (¥1,999 or $261).
It is expected that the Vivo Y78+ will come with a large 6.78-inch OLED screen with a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz.
As per initial reports, the Vivo Y78+ 5G comes equipped with a 50 MP main camera and a 2MP macro lens. The front or selfie camera has an 8 MP sensor.
GSMArena has revealed that the Vivo Y78 is likely to be running on a Snapdragon 695 SoC. However, details about the CPU or GPU are unavailable.
The Vivo Y78+ 5G reportedly runs on Android 13 out of the box, with Vivo’s own Funtouch OS 13 skin on top.
The smartphone comes with a 5,000-mAh battery that supports fast charging of up to 44W.