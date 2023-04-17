Vivo To Launch X90 Series Soon: Check Expected Specifications And Price

Vivo is reportedly going to launch the X90 and X90 Pro smartphones in India on April 26, 2023.
While Vivo hasn’t released the official pricing details, it is expected that the X90 will be priced around ₹42,390 and the X90 Plus will be priced around ₹57,190.
The X90 has a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+. The X90 Pro also has a similar 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+.
The Vivo X90 has a triple-camera setup with a 50 MP main camera and a 32 MP front or selfie camera. The X90 Pro also has a triple camera setup with a 50 MP main camera, a 50 MP telephoto lens, and a 32 MP front camera.
Both the Vivo X90 and X90 Pro are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC, octa-core CPUs, and Immortalis-G715 MC11 GPU.
The base X90 has RAM options of 8GB/12GB, and storage options of 128GB/256GB/512GB. On the other hand, the X90 Pro has RAM options of 8GB/12GB and storage options of 256GB/512GB.
The Vivo X90 and X90 Pro come equipped with Android v13 out of the box, with Vivo’s Funtouch 13 OS installed on top.
The X90 is powered by a 4,810-mAh battery while the X90 Pro is powered by a 4,870-mAh battery. Both devices support up to 120W fast-charging. The X90 Pro also supports reverse charging.
Connectivity options on the Vivo X90 series include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C.