Vivo Launches X90, X90 Pro In India: Check Price, Features, Specs, And More

The Vivo X90 and X90 Pro have officially been launched in India. Here is everything you need to know.
The Vivo X90 and X90 Pro were launched in India on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. The Vivo X90 will be available at a starting price of ₹59,999, while the X90 Pro has been priced at ₹84,999.
Both the Vivo X90 and X90 Pro come with a similar 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1260x2800 pixels and a 120 Hz refresh rate.
The Vivo X90 Pro comes with a 50 MP main camera, a 50 MP telephoto lens, and a 12 MP ultrawide lens, along with a 32 MP front camera. The X90 comes equipped with a 50 MP main camera, along with two other 12 MP sensors, and a 32 MP front camera.
Both the Vivo X90 and X90 Pro come equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC, an octa-core CPU, and an Immortalis-G715 MC11 GPU.
The X90 comes with RAM options of 8 GB and 12 GB, as well as memory options of 128 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB. The X90 Pro has RAM options of 8 GB and 12 GB and memory options of 256 GB and 512 GB.
The Vivo X90 and X90 Pro are equipped with Android 13 out of the box along with Vivo’s own Funtouch 13 OS installed on top.
The Vivo X90 comes with a 4,810-mAh battery and the X90 Pro comes with a 4,870-mAh battery, and both of these devices support fast charging of up to 120W.
The Vivo X90 and X90 Pro come equipped with connectivity options that include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, Infrared, and USB Type C.