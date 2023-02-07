Valentine's Week Begins: See The Full List Of Days

Valentine’s week has started! Check out the full list of days because each one has a special theme to celebrate and honour love.

Updated On 07 Feb 2023

Valentine’s Week 2023

The month of Valentine is here and people all around the world have already begun planning extravagant gestures for their loved ones. Every year, Valentine’s Day is celebrated on February 14. This day is typically preceded by Valentine Week which has already begun on 7th February. Check out the full list of days to make the most of the Valentine’s week.

February 7: Rose Day  

Valentine's Week officially begins on Rose Day. People send roses to their loved ones on this day to show them how important they are in their lives. Red is a colour that stands for romance, love, and passion. The week-long Valentine's Day celebration begins with couples exchanging red roses as a sign of their love.

February 8: Propose Day

Propose Day comes after Rose Day. As the name implies, people express their sentiments of love to their partner or crush on that day. Many even ask their significant other to spend the rest of their lives with them by popping the big question.

February 9: Chocolate Day  

Valentine's Week's third day is known as Chocolate Day. People exchange chocolates with their partners, forgetting about any negative emotions in their relationships. Given that chocolates are traditionally given as gifts on this day to express love, devotion, and happiness, they make the perfect gift for your significant other.

February 10: Teddy Day

Teddy Day is the fourth day of the Valentine's Week. It is a celebration of all things cute. Couples usually send cuddly teddy bears or cute soft toys that will make their crush or lover smile.

February 11: Promise Day  

The fifth day of the Valentine's Week is Promise Day. People make a commitment to one another on this day that they will be together and fulfill all of their wishes. Couples promise to stick by each other through good times and bad, and to build their relationship. The purpose is to communicate to your partner your commitment to a lasting partnership.

February 12: Hug Day  

Hug Day is the sixth day of the Valentine's Week. Hugging is a significant way to convey feelings of love and affection. Your partner may feel comforted and delighted by your embrace, and it may also express feelings that words are unable to.

February 13: Kiss Day  

One day prior to Valentine's Day is designated as Kiss Day. The sweetest way to convey love is through a kiss. On this day, those who are in love exchange kisses to declare their love for one another.

February 14: Valentine’s Day

Finally, on February 14th, lovers across the world celebrate Valentine's Day. To make their loved one feel special, couples spend the entire day together. People frequently express their love and admiration for others by giving gifts, sending flowers, chocolates, or making unusual gestures. Couples can strengthen their bond by going on romantic dates and making new memories on this day.

