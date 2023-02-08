Valentine's Week 2023: 5 Dating Apps To Check Out

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner. So, if you are looking for a date this Valentine’s Day, here are 5 dating apps to try.

Updated On 08 Feb 2023

Hinge

Hinge is a dating app that goes beyond just beauty and helps you connect with people with similar interests. The app learns more about you and your preferences based on your hobbies, likes, photos, etc. and shows you prospective matches accordingly.

Bumble

Bumble gives women an upper hand to initiate conversations after they match with a potential date. The app is free to use, however, only with minimal features. You can opt for Bumble Premium to get benefits like unlimited swipes, advanced filters, incognito mode, etc.

OkCupid

OkCupid is a great dating app for those seeking a long-term relationship. While creating a profile on OkCupid, you will be asked to answer about 50 to 100 questions. The app’s algorithm will use your answers, preferences, hobbies, and interests to locate people with whom you are compatible.

TrulyMadly

TrulyMadly is an Indian dating app that uses trust-based scores to verify its users. To get started on the app, you can connect your Facebook profile to the app, your phone number, and even an offline photo ID. The app’s algorithm verifies that you are single and active on social networks and shows potential matches accordingly.

Aisle

Aisle has a very easy-to-understand interface where you can drop comments on someone’s bio, images, or story. This will help break the ice and interact better. It also offers premium features like sending five invites daily, unlimited likes, advanced preference filters, etc.

