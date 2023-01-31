Upcoming Car Launches In India In February 2023

India has a vibrant and growing automobile market and new car models are introduced every few days.
The new Innova Crysta facelift (diesel version) is reportedly going to be launched in February 2023. The Innova Crysta is a large ⅞ seater SUV with an engine of 2399 cc and manual transmission. The expected price of this upcoming car is between ₹19 lakh to ₹25 lakh.
The MG Air EV is a compact electric car on a budget which is also set for launch in early February 2023. The MG Air EV will reportedly have an automatic transmission and will be available for an estimated price of around ₹10 lakh.
The Citroen e C3 is an electric car with a battery capacity of 29.2 kWh and reportedly has a driving range of more than 300 kms and is set for launch in February 2023. The upcoming Citroen e C3 will be available at an estimated price of ₹9 lahks to ₹13 lahks.
The facelifted new version of the Hyundai Verna is also reportedly going to be announced in the month of February and will be available for sale later in the year. The car will have many design changes and will be available at an estimated price of ₹10 lakh to ₹15 lakh.
Nissan X-Trail was showcased by the company last year and the car is set for launch during the first half of 2023, so it is a possibility the car might be launched in February. The X-Trail is an EV and will be available in 3 engine variants, with a price of around ₹40 lakh.