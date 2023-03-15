UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: 6 Players To Watch Out For

Alyssa Healy (UP W)

In their first game against RCB, UP Warriorz skipper Alyssa Healy played an outstanding knock to help the team score their second victory in WPL 2023, scoring 96 runs off just 47 balls. Her innings in this game included 18 boundaries! In their previous game against MI, Healy went on to score her second consecutive half-century of the tournament.