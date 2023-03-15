UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: 6 Players To Watch Out For

The 13th game of the WPL 2023 is set to be played between UP Warriorz and Royal Challengers Bangalore on March 15, 2023
In their first game against RCB, UP Warriorz skipper Alyssa Healy played an outstanding knock to help the team score their second victory in WPL 2023, scoring 96 runs off just 47 balls. Her innings in this game included 18 boundaries! In their previous game against MI, Healy went on to score her second consecutive half-century of the tournament.
Sophie Ecclestone currently sits fourth on the list of highest wicket-takers in the WPL 2023 so far, with 8 wickets in her bag. In the UPW vs RCB game on March 10, 2023, Ecclestone bowled an exceptional spell, taking 4 wickets for just 13 runs.
Australian all-rounder Tahlia McGrath plays a key role in the UP Warriorz batting order. She scored an unbeaten 90 runs off just 50 balls in their match against Delhi Capitals on March 7, 2023, and smashed 50 runs off 37 balls in their last match against Mumbai Indians on March 12, 2023.
Australian all-rounder and 6-time T20 World Cup winner Ellyse Perry has played some commendable innings for RCB during the WPL so far. She continues to support the team’s batting line-up and recently scored an unbeaten 67 runs off 52 balls during their match against Delhi Capitals on March 13, 2023.
New Zealand sportswoman Sophie Devine is one of the key players in the RCB squad. In their recent game against Gujarat Giants on March 8, 2023, Devine scored 66 runs off just 45 balls. With a total of 153 runs in the tournament so far, Devine currently stands ninth in the running for the WPL orange cap.
Heather Knight plays a crucial role in RCB’s bowling line-up. The English cricketer took down two wickets in RCB’s recent game against Gujarat Giants on March 8, 2023. Currently, she has not been at her best when it comes to her batting but RCB will be relying