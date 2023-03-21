UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals: 6 Players To Watch Out For

In the last league game of the WPL, Alyssa Healy's UP Warriorz will face the in-form Delhi Capitals at Brabourne Stadium.
The 18-year-old all-rounder smashed 38 runs in 17 balls when the Capitals defeated Mumbai Indians. She has a strike rate of 181.15 in the WPL so far.
Tahlia McGrath has scored 237 runs in 7 games and has been a crucial part of the UP Warriorz batting lineup.
Marizane Kapp once again impressed with the ball as she took 2 wickets and gave away only 13 runs in her 4 overs vs the Mumbai Indians. She is one of the top 10 wicket-takers in the WPL.
Grace Harris won the player of the match award for her innings of 72 against the Giants. She will be hoping to score a few more runs on Tuesday as Warriorz will be playing the eliminator on Friday.
Meg Lanning is the current Orange Cap holder in the WPL. The Delhi Capitals skipper has scored 271 runs in 7 matches with an average of 54.20
Deepti Sharma has been inconsistent with both bat and ball so far. Considered as India's best allrounder, she will be looking to put up an impressive performance against the Capitals.