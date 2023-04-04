Top 6 Mergers & Acquisitions In Banking Sector Since 2020

The collapse and subsequent acquisition of Credit Suisse by UBS has brought the limelight back on mergers and acquisitions.
On March 19, 2023, Credit Suisse released a statement announcing that they would be acquired by the United Bank of Switzerland, or UBS. As per the release, UBS would be the surviving entity, after buying Credit Suisse for 3 billion Swiss Franc.
HSBC Oman, through a stock filing in early 2023 announced that it would be merging with the Sohar International Bank, with the latter remaining the surviving entity. The merger would be completed by the second half of 2023.
Arab Banking Corporation, also known as Bank ABC, acquired the Egyptian BLOM Bank in January 2023 for 6.7 billion Egyptian Pound, with Bank ABC as the surviving entity and a company net worth of 67 billion Egyptian Pound.
Bank of Baroda recently merged with Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank in April 2022 with the aim of improving profitability, adopting the best technological practices among the newly merged entity, and improving cost efficiency as well as risk management.
In April 2020, the Punjab National Bank merged with the Oriental Bank of Commerce and the United Bank of India to become the second-largest public sector bank in terms of branches and network.
In April 2020, the Union Bank of India merged with Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank, becoming the fifth-largest public service bank in the country.