UBS CEO: Who Is Sergio Ermotti, Nicknamed the "George Clooney of Paradeplatz"

UBS has appointed ex-CEO Sergio Ermotti as the new Group Chief Executive Officer
Ermotti started his career in finance when he joined the Corner Bank at the young age of 15 after leaving school, then went on to work at Citigroup and Merrill Lynch.
After finishing an advanced management program at Oxford, Ermotti joined UniCredit, where he headed the markets and investment banking division.
Ermotti served as the CEO of UBS from 2011 to 2020 and earned the moniker ‘George Clooney’ for his deft handling and successful turnaround of UBS after the bank was facing troubled times following the 2008 global financial crisis.
After leaving UBS in 2020, Ermotti then went on to become the Chairman of Swiss Re in 2021. Swiss Re is one of the world’s leading reinsurance and insurance-based service provider.
The Swiss government and the central bank strongly urged UBS to buy Credit Suisse in March 2023, which was rapidly collapsing for a sum of $3.25 billion.
In order to successfully navigate this giant and complex acquisition, the UBS board turned once again to Sergio Ermotti for leadership as CEO. Ermotti would be replacing current UBS CEO Ralph Hamers on April 5, 2023.
As per UBS Chairman Colm Kelleher, Ermotti is the right candidate to lead the acquisition given his prior experience in navigating complex and difficult situations.
As per reports, Ermoti also said that he felt a sense of responsibility to come back to UBS to oversee the complex acquisition.