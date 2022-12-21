Top Two-Wheeler EVs And Electric Bikes To Purchase In India

As EVs become the popular choice among consumers, here are the top two-wheeler EVs & electric bikes that you can purchase in India

1. Revolt RV400

The Revolt RV400 is an electric bike that offers a maximum driving range of about 150 km on a full charge. It looks like an athletic sports bike and is powered by a  4kW electric motor, which offers a top speed of 85km/hour.

2. Ola S1

The Ola S1 is a popular electric scooter that offers an impressive driving range of up to 181 km on a single charge. The Ola S1 has a max speed of 116 kmph and can a 4 kWh battery capacity.

3. Ather 450X

The Ather 450X boasts an impressive distance ranges for all two-wheeler EVs as it offers a driving range of up to 146 km on a full charge. The Ather 450X has a max speed of 80 km/hour and a battery capacity of 3.7 kWh.

4. Tork Kratos R

The Tork Kratos R is an powerful electric bike that has a driving range of 180 km on a full charge and a top speed of 105km/hour. This e-bike also has a 4kWh lithium-ion battery that supports fast charging, which allows for charging the Kratos R to 80% battery capacity within just an hour.

5. Komaki Ranger 

The Komaki Ranger is an electric bike built to look like a cruiser. The Ranger has a large battery capacity of 4kW which ensures that the e-bike has a driving range of 180-220km on a full charge. It also comes equipped with a Bluetooth sound system.

6. Simple One

Simple One is an EV scooter that has an impressive driving range of 300 km on a single charge and as expected, has a huge battery capacity of 4.8 kWh+ 1.6 kWh. This EV scooter also has a top speed of 105 km/hour and come with dual disc brakes.

