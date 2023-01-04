Top Pension Plans In India: LIC vs SBI Life vs ICICI Pru vs HDFC Life vs Max Life

Looking forward to a comfortable retired life? Read on to know some of the top pension plans in India by leading insurers.

Updated On 04 Jan 2023

LIC New Jeevan Shanti Plan

The LIC New Jeevan Shanti plan is a non-linked single premium pension plan that gives the benefit of deferred annuity options. Here, the deferred annuity is available in two options- Joint Life Annuity and Single Life Annuity. Under the LIC New Jeevan Shanti plan, you can choose from four annuity modes- monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, and yearly.

SBI Life Saral Retirement Saver

The SBI Life Saral Retirement Saver is a participating, non-linked, individual savings pension plan. This plan helps to create a retirement corpus with a simple reversionary bonus that is added regularly throughout the policy term. With this plan, you can avail maturity as well as death benefits.

ICICI Pru Easy Retirement

The ICICI Pru Easy Retirement plan is a unit-linked pension plan which provides a regular source of income to the policyholder through investment opportunities in stocks. This plan offers multiple payment frequency modes like as monthly, bi-annual, and annual. The premiums for this pension plan can be paid yearly, half-yearly or monthly.

HDFC Life Click 2 Retire

The HDFC Life Click 2 Retire plan is an online unit-linked pension plan that offers market linked returns to help you in meeting your retirement goals. This retirement plan can be purchased for premiums starting at ₹2,000 per month.

Max Life Guaranteed Lifetime Income Plan

The Max Life Guaranteed Life Income Plan is a traditional non-linked, non participating, immediate annuity plan that helps policyholders in building a corpus to earn a regular income after retirement. This plan offers six annuity options. Under this plan, a policyholder can receive a pension on a monthly, quarterly, semi-annually, or annually basis.

