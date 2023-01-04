Top Pension Plans In India: LIC vs SBI Life vs ICICI Pru vs HDFC Life vs Max Life

LIC New Jeevan Shanti Plan

The LIC New Jeevan Shanti plan is a non-linked single premium pension plan that gives the benefit of deferred annuity options. Here, the deferred annuity is available in two options- Joint Life Annuity and Single Life Annuity. Under the LIC New Jeevan Shanti plan, you can choose from four annuity modes- monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, and yearly.