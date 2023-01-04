Top Pension Plans In India: LIC vs SBI Life vs ICICI Pru vs HDFC Life vs Max Life

Looking forward to a comfortable retired life? Read on to know some of the top pension plans in India by leading insurers.
The LIC New Jeevan Shanti plan is a non-linked single premium pension plan that gives the benefit of deferred annuity options. Here, the deferred annuity is available in two options- Joint Life Annuity and Single Life Annuity. Under the LIC New Jeevan Shanti plan, you can choose from four annuity modes- monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, and yearly.
The SBI Life Saral Retirement Saver is a participating, non-linked, individual savings pension plan. This plan helps to create a retirement corpus with a simple reversionary bonus that is added regularly throughout the policy term. With this plan, you can avail maturity as well as death benefits.
The ICICI Pru Easy Retirement plan is a unit-linked pension plan which provides a regular source of income to the policyholder through investment opportunities in stocks. This plan offers multiple payment frequency modes like as monthly, bi-annual, and annual. The premiums for this pension plan can be paid yearly, half-yearly or monthly.
The HDFC Life Click 2 Retire plan is an online unit-linked pension plan that offers market linked returns to help you in meeting your retirement goals. This retirement plan can be purchased for premiums starting at ₹2,000 per month.
The Max Life Guaranteed Life Income Plan is a traditional non-linked, non participating, immediate annuity plan that helps policyholders in building a corpus to earn a regular income after retirement. This plan offers six annuity options. Under this plan, a policyholder can receive a pension on a monthly, quarterly, semi-annually, or annually basis.