Top EV Cars Launched Or Announced In January 2023

EV cars have been becoming increasingly popular in India and many new models were introduced during the Auto Expo in January 2023
Tata Harrier is a popular SUV car in India and Tata just showcased a new electric version of the car, the Tata Harrier EV. While the Harrier EV has been showcased at the Auto Expo, it will reportedly be available for purchase sometime in 2024.
Apart from showcasing the Harrier EV, Tata also announced and unveiled the ‘Tata Sierra EV’. This car has been in development for quite a few years and was finally announced at the Auto Expo. The car has an estimated driving range of 400 kms.
Maruti Suzuki also announced their first-ever EV car at the Auto Expo in January 2023, the ‘Maruti Suzuki eVX’. This new Maruti Suzuki EV will have a travel range of 550 kms on a full charge and will likely be available in the market by 2025.
The long-awaited Hyundai Ioniq 5 was officially launched in India at the Auto Expo in January 2023. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 reportedly has an impressive travel range of 631 km and is already available for sale at an ex-showroom price of ₹44.95 lakh.
The Kia EV9 is another electric car that was announced during January’s Auto Expo and is a follow-up to Kia’s EV6. The Kia EV9 has a reported travel range of 483 kms and the battery of the EV also supports fast charging, going from 10% to 80% in just 30 minutes.
The BYD Atto 3 has been officially launched in India and is already available for sale. This new EV was showcased at the Auto Expo and is available at an ex-showroom price of ₹33.99 lakh. The BYD Atto 3 reportedly has a driving range of 521 kms.
MG also introduced a premium electric car, the ‘MG EV4’ at the January Auto Expo. While the car was announced and showcased at the Expo, an official launch date hasn’t been revealed. The EV4 is available in two battery variants, with driving ranges of 350km and 452km respectively.