Top 8 Luxury Bikes (With Price) Which Indian Bike Lovers Would Love To Own

If you are a ardent bike lover, then this collection of luxury bikes will definitely get your engines roaring
The Kawasaki Ninja H2R is one of the most expensive bikes in India. The bike offers a maximum power of 14,000 RPM and a 998cc engine. The Kawasaki Ninja H2R is available in India starting at ₹79.90 lakh.
With a price tag starting at ₹59 lakh, the Big Dog K9 Red Chopper 111 motorcycle comes with a massive twin-cylinder, 1,807cc engine. It boasts a 2,082 mm wheelbase and a seat height of 622mm.
The Ducati Panigale V4 R’s India launch is expected to be in June 2023 with a price range of ₹52.50 lakh to ₹53 lakh. The bike is powered by a 998cc, Desmosedici Stradale R V4 engine.
The Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse is priced starting at ₹43.65 lakh. This variant of the Roadmaster line-up comes with a 1,890cc Thunderstroke 116 engine generating peak torque of 3,000 RPM.
The Norton Commando 961 Sport is a classic, yet modern motorcycle inspired by the popular classic cafe racers of the 60s. The motorcycle is powered by a 961cc engine and is launched at ₹20.99 lakh in India.
The 2022 Honda Gold Wing Tour is powered by a 6-cylinder, 1,832cc engine that produces 124.7 BHP and a torque of 170 Nm. The Gold Wing Tour price in India starts at ₹39.20 lakh.
The Indian Chieftain Dark Horse is one of the most popular bikes from the Indian motorcycle stable. The bike comes with a price tag starting at ₹31 lakh and is powered by a 1,890cc Thunderstroke 116 engine which generates a peak torque of 168 Nm at 2,800 RPM.
The BMW M 1000 RR is a superbike powered by a 999cc, BS6 engine that develops a power of 209.19 BHP and a torque of 113 Nm. The bike is available in India at a price starting at ₹42 lakh.