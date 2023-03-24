Top 8 Luxury Bikes (With Price) Which Indian Bike Lovers Would Love To Own

If you are a ardent bike lover, then this collection of luxury bikes will definitely get your engines roaring

Updated On 9:44 PM IST

Kawasaki Ninja H2R

The Kawasaki Ninja H2R is one of the most expensive bikes in India. The bike offers a maximum power of 14,000 RPM and a 998cc engine. The Kawasaki Ninja H2R is available in India starting at ₹79.90 lakh.

Big Dog K9 Red Chopper 111

With a price tag starting at ₹59 lakh, the Big Dog K9 Red Chopper 111 motorcycle comes with a massive twin-cylinder, 1,807cc engine. It boasts a 2,082 mm wheelbase and a seat height of 622mm.

Ducati Panigale V4 R

The Ducati Panigale V4 R’s India launch is expected to be in June 2023 with a price range of ₹52.50 lakh to ₹53 lakh. The bike is powered by a 998cc, Desmosedici Stradale R V4 engine.

Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse

The Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse is priced starting at ₹43.65 lakh. This variant of the Roadmaster line-up comes with a 1,890cc Thunderstroke 116 engine generating peak torque of 3,000 RPM.

Norton Commando 961 Sport

The Norton Commando 961 Sport is a classic, yet modern motorcycle inspired by the popular classic cafe racers of the 60s. The motorcycle is powered by a 961cc engine and is launched at ₹20.99 lakh in India.

Honda Gold Wing Tour

The 2022 Honda Gold Wing Tour is powered by a 6-cylinder, 1,832cc engine that produces 124.7 BHP and a torque of 170 Nm. The Gold Wing Tour price in India starts at ₹39.20 lakh.

Indian Chieftain Dark Horse

The Indian Chieftain Dark Horse is one of the most popular bikes from the Indian motorcycle stable. The bike comes with a price tag starting at ₹31 lakh and is powered by a 1,890cc Thunderstroke 116 engine which generates a peak torque of 168 Nm at 2,800 RPM.

BMW M 1000 RR

The BMW M 1000 RR is a superbike powered by a 999cc, BS6 engine that develops a power of 209.19 BHP and a torque of 113 Nm. The bike is available in India at a price starting at ₹42 lakh.

