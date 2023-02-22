Top 7 Most Popular Luxury Watches In The World

Let’s take a look at some of the most prominent luxury watch models in the world that are often collected as investments
The Rolex Submariner is one of the most iconic Rolex watch models available in the market and is available at an MRP ranging from around $9,000 to $38,000 depending on the model variant.
The Omega Seamaster is the company’s legendary diving watch series, which starts at an MRP of around $5,000 and goes up to $45,300, depending upon the specific model.
The ‘Snowflake’ is a very popular luxury watch model from the prestigious Japanese watchmaker Grand Seiko. The Snowflake is usually available at a price range of $5,000 to $10,000.
The Datejust is another iconic watch series from the legendary Swiss brand Rolex and you can get a Rolex Datejust watch model in the price range of $7,200 to $14,800.
The Breitling Navitimer is one of the world’s most popular series of expertly crafted pilot watches. The price of a Breitling Navitimer can range from $4,200 to around $15,000 dollars.
The ‘Royal Oak’ is the most famed watch series from the luxury Swiss watchmaker Audemars Piguet and its price ranges from a mere $12,000 to more than $700,000 depending upon the specific model of the Royal Oak.
The Speedmaster is an iconic watch series as it was used by astronauts while travelling to the Moon. The Omega Speedmaster starts from around $6,000 and goes to upwards of tens of thousands of dollars.