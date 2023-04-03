Find Out Who Has The Most Followers on Instagram In India

An Indian cricketer has topped the list dominated by actors.
Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has the most number of followers on Instagram among all Indian celebrities. He is also the most-followed cricketer in the world. Currently, he has 243 million followers on his Instagram handle.
With a staggering 86 million followers on Instagram, Priyanka Chopra is the most followed Bollywood celebrity in the world.
Being one of the most popular actresses in Indian cinema, Shraddha Kapoor is next on the list of most-followed celebrities in India. Her Instagram account has 79.7 million followers.
Alia Bhatt, daughter of actress Soni Razdan and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, has one of the most-followed Instagram handles in India. At present, she has 76.4 million followers on her Instagram account.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the most-followed politician in India. He has 74.2 million followers on his Instagram handle.
Neha Kakkar is an Indian singer with the most Instagram followers. Her account is among one of the top seven most-followed Instagram handles in India with 73.9 million followers.
Deepika Padukone, the global superstar has an astounding 73.3 million Instagram followers.