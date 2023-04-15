Top 7 Hybrid Cars You Can Buy In India

Hybrid and electric cars have become increasingly popular in India.
The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is one of the best hybrid cars you can choose in India. It has an engine capacity of 1,462cc-1,490cc, a power output of 86.63-101.64 bhp, and offers a mileage of 21-26 kmpl.
The Maruti Grand Vitara has an engine capacity of 1,462cc that generates a maximum power of 108 bhp and mileage of approximately 21-kmpl.
The Honda City Hybrid runs on a powerful 1,498cc engine and can output max power of 95.55 bhp. The car offers an average mileage of 27-kmpl and has an automatic transmission.
The Toyota Innova Hycross Hybrid comes with a very powerful 1,987cc engine that is capable of generating a max power of 184 bhp. The Hycross has an automatic transmission and a mileage of 23.24-kmpl.
The Toyota Camry Hybrid is a powerful sports car with a 2,487cc engine which can output a maximum of 215 bhp of power. The Toyota Camry comes with automatic transmission and offers a mileage of 19.1-kmpl.
Coming into the luxury car tier, the Land Rover Defender is an upcoming hybrid car powered by a 1,997cc engine. The car has a max power of 346 bhp and offers a mileage of around 14-kmpl.
The Volvo XC90 is a luxury SUV that is powered by a 1,969cc engine, a max power of 300 bhp, and a top speed of 180 kmph. It should be noted that this car has a less-than-average mileage of 11.04-kmpl.