Top 7 Hybrid Cars You Can Buy In India

Hybrid and electric cars have become increasingly popular in India.

Updated On 5:56 PM IST

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hybrid: ₹19.49 lakh

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is one of the best hybrid cars you can choose in India. It has an engine capacity of 1,462cc-1,490cc, a power output of 86.63-101.64 bhp, and offers a mileage of 21-26 kmpl.

Maruti Grand Vitara Hybrid: ₹10.57 lakh

The Maruti Grand Vitara has an engine capacity of 1,462cc that generates a maximum power of 108 bhp and mileage of approximately 21-kmpl.

Honda City Hybrid: ₹18.89 lakh

The Honda City Hybrid runs on a powerful 1,498cc engine and can output max power of 95.55 bhp. The car offers an average mileage of 27-kmpl and has an automatic transmission.

Toyota Innova Hycross Hybrid: ₹29.27 lakh

The Toyota Innova Hycross Hybrid comes with a very powerful 1,987cc engine that is capable of generating a max power of 184 bhp. The Hycross has an automatic transmission and a mileage of 23.24-kmpl.

Toyota Camry: ₹45.71 lakh

The Toyota Camry Hybrid is a powerful sports car with a 2,487cc engine which can output a maximum of 215 bhp of power. The Toyota Camry comes with automatic transmission and offers a mileage of 19.1-kmpl.

Land Rover Defender Hybrid (Upcoming): ₹1.10 crore

Coming into the luxury car tier, the Land Rover Defender is an upcoming hybrid car powered by a 1,997cc engine. The car has a max power of 346 bhp and offers a mileage of around 14-kmpl.

Volvo XC90: ₹98.50 lakh

The Volvo XC90 is a luxury SUV that is powered by a 1,969cc engine, a max power of 300 bhp, and a top speed of 180 kmph. It should be noted that this car has a less-than-average mileage of 11.04-kmpl.

More Stories

Top 6 Inverter ACs (With Price) To Buy This Summer

Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings: 5 Players To Select In Your Team

LSG vs PBKS, IPL 2023: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe