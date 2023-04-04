Top 7 Highest Successful Run Chases in IPL

7. Chennai Super Kings (Target: 206 runs)

Requiring to chase 206 runs in 20 overs against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 13th match of the fifth season of the IPL in 2012, the Chennai Super Kings scored 208/5.

6. Punjab Kings (Target: 206 runs)

The Punjab franchise scored 211/4 in 18.4 overs while chasing a target of 206 runs set by SunRisers Hyderabad.

5. Delhi Capitals (Target: 209 runs)

In the 2017 season of the IPL, Rishabh Pant played an unbelievable innings of 97 runs in 43 balls when the Capitals (then Daredevils) chased down the target of 209 runs set by the Gujarat Lions in just 17.3 overs.

4. Lucknow Super Giants (Target: 211 runs)

The Lucknow Super Giants are fourth on the list of the highest successful chases in IPL. Last season, LSG chased down 211 runs set by CSK with 3 balls to spare.

3. Rajasthan Royals (Target: 215 runs)

In the inaugural season of the IPL, Rajasthan Royals scored 217/7 while chasing a target of 215 set by Deccan Chargers.

2. Mumbai Indians (Target: 219 runs)

In the year 2021, Mumbai Indians pulled off the second-highest successful run chase in the tournament's history when they achieved the target of 219 set by the Chennai Super Kings.

1. Rajasthan Royals (Target: 224 runs)

In the highest successful run chase in the IPL, Rajasthan Royas scored 226/6 while chasing a target of 224 set by Kings XI Punjab in match no.9 of the IPL in the year 2020.

