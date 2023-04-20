Top 7 Gaming Phones To Buy Under ₹30,000 In India

As smartphones become increasingly powerful, they can support games that rival the graphics and complexity of PC games.

iQOO Neo 7

Priced at ₹29,999, the iQOO Neo 7 is one of the best gaming phones you can get. It comes with the Dimensity 8200 SoC, 8GB RAM, a 6.6-inch screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, and a capable 5,000 mAh battery.

Realme GT 2 5G

The Realme GT 2 5G is available online for ₹27,999 and comes equipped with the powerful Snapdragon 888 SoC. The device has a 6.62-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 8GB RAM, and a 5,000 mAh battery.

Xiaomi Mi 11T Pro 5G

The Xiaomi Mi 11T Pro 5G is another contender for a great gaming phone with the Snapdragon 888 SoC. Priced at ₹28,890, it comes with a 6.67-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 8GB RAM, and a 5,000 mAh battery.

Xiaomi Redmi K50i 256GB

This particular variant of the Xiaomi Redmi K50i has been priced at ₹24,999 and comes equipped with Dimensity 8100 SoC, a 6.6-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 8GB RAM, and a 5,080 mAh battery.

POCO F4 5G 256GB

The POCO F4 5G 256GB variant is a powerful device with a Snapdragon 870 SoC and up to 12GB RAM. Priced at ₹29,999, it comes with a 6.67-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 4,500 mAh battery.

iQOO Neo 6 5G 256GB

The iQOO Neo 6 5G 256GB variant is a powerful device with Snapdragon 870 SoC, up to 12GB RAM, a 6.62-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 4,700 mAh battery. You can get this device online at ₹28,999.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is priced at ₹29,250 and comes with powerful specifications like Snapdragon 865, 8GB RAM, a 6.5-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 4,500 mAh battery.

