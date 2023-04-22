Top 7 Cars To Buy Under ₹20 Lakh In India

Looking to purchase a new four-wheeler? Here is a list of the best cars you can buy under ₹20 lakh in India.

Tata Nexon EV Max: ₹16.49 Lakh

EV cars are the future and the Tata Nexon EV Max is a great starter EV to look into. With a driving range of 453-km, a five-star NCAP safety rating, and automatic transmission, you should definitely look into the Nexon EV Max.

Toyota Innova Hycross: ₹18.55 Lakh

Looking for a bigger car? The Toyota Innova Hycross is a powerful seven-seater with a 1,987cc engine. It is available in petrol and hybrid variants and offers a mileage of 16.13 to 23.24-kmpl.

Hyundai Alcazar: ₹16.77 Lakh

The Hyundai Alcazar is a robust MUV with a seating capacity of seven people. Available in petrol and diesel variants, this car comes with a 1,493cc engine and offers a mileage of 18.1 to 20.4-kmpl.

MG Hector Plus: ₹17.50 Lakh

The MG Hector Plus is another large car with a seating capacity of seven people. It comes in two engine options: 1,451cc and 1,956cc. The car is available in petrol and diesel variants.

Honda City Hybrid eHEV: ₹18.92 Lakh

The famed Honda City is now also available as a hybrid! The hybrid Honda City comes with a powerful 1,498cc engine, an automatic transmission, and offers an impressive mileage of 27.1-kmpl.

Volkswagen Virtus: ₹11.48 Lakh

If you’re looking for a budget option, then the Volkswagen Virtus could be a good choice. It is offered in two engine options: 999cc and 1,498cc. With a five-star NCAP safety rating, and a mileage of around 18-19 kmpl, it's surely an option to be considered.

Tata Safari: ₹15.65 Lakh

The Tata Safari is another powerful SUV that can comfortably house seven people. It’s only available in a diesel variant, but has a powerful 1,956cc engine, and offers a mileage of 14.08 to 16.14-kmpl.

