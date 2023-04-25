Top 7: Best Bowling Figures In IPL 2023 So Far

The best figures of the tournament were recorded against the Delhi Capitals on April 1.

7. Arshdeep Singh (PBKS)

Punjab pacer Arshdeep Singh is 7th in the list of players with best bowling figures in the IPL. He took 4 wickets against Mumbai Indians and gave away 29 runs in his four overs.

6. Moeen Ali (CSK)

CSK's Moeen Ali finished with figures of 4/26 in four overs against Lucknow Super Giants on April 3.

5. Mohammed Siraj (RCB)

The current Purple Cap holder Mohammed Siraj was brilliant against the Punjab Kings and finished with figures of 4/21 in his four overs.

4. Yuzvendra Chahal (RR)

The leg-spinner picked up 4 wickets while giving away just 17 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 2.

3. Varun Chakaravarthy (KKR)

The mystery spinner finished with figures of 4/15 in 3.4 overs against RCB at the Eden Gardens on April 6.

2. Mayank Markande (SRH)

Another leg-spinner in the list, Mayank Markande picked up 4 wickets and gave away 15 runs against the Punjab Kings on April 9.

1. Mark Wood (LSG)

LSG pacer Mark Wood is the only player with a 5-wicket haul this season. He finished with figures of 5/14 against Delhi Capitals on April 1.

