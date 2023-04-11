Top 6: Most Runs Conceded By A Bowler In An Innings In IPL

3 out of the 6 bowlers mentioned here have represented their countries at the international level.
Gujarat Titans' Yash Dayal conceded 69 runs in his 4 overs including a 31 run over where KKR's Rinku Singh smashed him for 5 consecutive sixes. His spell is the most expensive one so far in this season. Let's take a look at some of the most expensive spells in IPL's history.
Indian pacer Umesh Yadav gave away 65 runs in his four overs while playing for the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in a match against RCB in IPL 2013.
Sandeep Sharma, who played for Punjab Kings at that time, recorded the figures off 1/65 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2014.
Ishant Sharma is fourth on the list of bowlers who have conceded most runs in a IPL game. Sharma while playing for SRH was smashed by CSK batters as he ended his four over spell with no wickets and giving away 66 runs.
Afghanistan's Mujeeb Ur Rahman has the third worst figures in an IPL innings. The leg spinner while playing for Punjab conceded 66 runs in four overs against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2019.
The latest entrant in the list is Gujarat Titans bowler Yash Dayal. He gave away 69 runs at an economy of 17.25 runs per over against the Knight Riders at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on April 9.
Kerala pacer Basil Thampi who played for Sunrisers Hyderabad holds the unwanted record of conceding the most runs in an inning in the IPL. He gave away 70 runs in four overs against RCB in IPL 2018 at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.