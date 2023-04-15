Top 6 Inverter ACs (With Price) To Buy This Summer

As the summer keeps getting hotter, air conditioners become necessary to keep the indoors cool.
The Blue Star IC318EBTU is a 1.5-ton, inverter split AC. It has a 3-star energy rating and comes at a price of ₹38,950. This AC is ideal for medium-sized rooms.
The Lloyd GLS18I5FWBEV is a 1.5-ton, inverter split AC with a 5-star energy rating. This AC is great for a medium-sized room and is priced at ₹39,990.
The Panasonic CS/CU NU12YKY5W is a 1-ton, inverter split AC with a 5-star energy rating. Priced at ₹37,990, this AC is suitable for cooling small-to-medium-sized rooms.
The Blue Star IA512ILU is another great choice, priced at ₹39,290. This inverter AC has a 1-ton capacity, a 5-star energy rating, and is suitable for cooling small-to-medium-sized rooms.
This LG 1.5-ton inverter AC with a 5-star energy rating is powerful, efficient, and ideal for medium rooms. It’s available to purchase on Amazon for ₹44,990.
This 1.5-ton inverter AC by Daikin is especially useful in metro cities due to its highly effective air filter feature. Priced at ₹55,600 it is incredibly energy efficient and produces very low little sound.