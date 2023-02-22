Top 6 CEOs Who Took Pay Cuts Amid Ongoing Layoffs

The recent global recession has led to mass layoffs across some of the biggest organisations across the world.

Updated On 1:39 PM IST

Google CEO Sundar Pichai

The CEO of Google Sundar Pichai announced in January that he and other top executives at Google would be taking a pay cut, apart from the mass layoffs in the company in a bid to save costs in a struggling economy.

Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman

As revealed by the company, Morgan Stanley’s CEO James Gorman took a 10% pay cut in 2022 as a response to the challenging economic conditions faced globally.

JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon

The CEO of JP Morgan Jamie Dimon did not have a reduced salary but he did forgo his massive special award/bonus this year. His bonus for the previous year amounted to around $54 million dollars.

Apple CEO Time Cook

As per reports, Apple CEO Tim Cook took a pay cut in 2023 with the ongoing concerns of a recession, which brings down his annual salary to $49 million for this year.

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger

The CEO of tech giant Intel, Pat Gelsinger announced in early February that he would be taking a 25% pay cut from his annual salary in an effort to save costs and avoid layoffs. Other senior Intel executives will also be taking pay cuts of 5% to 15%.

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon

As per reports, the CEO of Goldman Sachs David Solomon took a 30% pay cut from this total salary, bringing down his salary to $25 million.

More Stories

Double-Decker Electric Bus For Mumbai: All You Need To Know

McKinsey Reportedly Firing 2000 Employees & Other Companies That Recently Announced Layoffs

Petrol And Diesel Prices Today: Check The Fuel Prices As On February 22, 2023
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe