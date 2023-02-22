Top 6 CEOs Who Took Pay Cuts Amid Ongoing Layoffs

The recent global recession has led to mass layoffs across some of the biggest organisations across the world.
The CEO of Google Sundar Pichai announced in January that he and other top executives at Google would be taking a pay cut, apart from the mass layoffs in the company in a bid to save costs in a struggling economy.
As revealed by the company, Morgan Stanley’s CEO James Gorman took a 10% pay cut in 2022 as a response to the challenging economic conditions faced globally.
The CEO of JP Morgan Jamie Dimon did not have a reduced salary but he did forgo his massive special award/bonus this year. His bonus for the previous year amounted to around $54 million dollars.
As per reports, Apple CEO Tim Cook took a pay cut in 2023 with the ongoing concerns of a recession, which brings down his annual salary to $49 million for this year.
The CEO of tech giant Intel, Pat Gelsinger announced in early February that he would be taking a 25% pay cut from his annual salary in an effort to save costs and avoid layoffs. Other senior Intel executives will also be taking pay cuts of 5% to 15%.
As per reports, the CEO of Goldman Sachs David Solomon took a 30% pay cut from this total salary, bringing down his salary to $25 million.