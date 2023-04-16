Top 6 Air Coolers To Buy Under ₹10,000 This Summer

As the temperatures rise with summer, the demand for air coolers has also gone up. Here are some options to consider.
This Bajaj 90L air cooler, priced at ₹9,949, comes with many innovative features like Hexacool, TurboFan technology, an ice chamber, 90-feet air throw, and three-speed control. It’s available for purchase on Amazon and Flipkart.
This Crompton Greaves 75L desert air cooler is great for cooling small- to medium-sized rooms and comes with features such as an everlast pump, auto-fill, four-way air deflection, and high-density honeycomb pads. You can buy it online for ₹10,199.
This Crompton Greaves 88L desert air cooler is quite similar to the one before, with the same features such as an everlast pump, auto-fill, four-way air deflection, and high-density honeycomb pads, but has a larger capacity of 88 litres. You can buy it online for ₹10,298.
This Bajaj desert air cooler, priced at ₹8,820, is ideal for home use and comes with useful features like TurboFan technology, anti-bacterial Hexacool Master, 90-feet air throw, and three-speed settings.
The Casa Copenhagen 75L air cooler is a perfect choice for small or medium rooms. Priced at ₹9,199, it comes with anti-bacterial honeycomb pads, a turbo fan, powerful air throw, three-speed settings, and low power consumption mode.
This Orient Electric 50L desert air cooler has a smaller form factor than other coolers mentioned on this list, making it ideal for smaller rooms. Priced at ₹8,190, you can get this online on Amazon and other e-commerce sites.