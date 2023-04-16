Top 6 Air Coolers To Buy Under ₹10,000 This Summer

As the temperatures rise with summer, the demand for air coolers has also gone up. Here are some options to consider.

Bajaj DMH 90 Neo 90L Desert Air Cooler

This Bajaj 90L air cooler, priced at ₹9,949, comes with many innovative features like Hexacool, TurboFan technology, an ice chamber, 90-feet air throw, and three-speed control. It’s available for purchase on Amazon and Flipkart.

Crompton Greaves Ozone Desert Air Cooler 75L

This Crompton Greaves 75L desert air cooler is great for cooling small- to medium-sized rooms and comes with features such as an everlast pump, auto-fill, four-way air deflection, and high-density honeycomb pads. You can buy it online for ₹10,199.

Crompton Greaves 88L Desert Air Cooler (Honeycomb)

This Crompton Greaves 88L desert air cooler is quite similar to the one before, with the same features such as an everlast pump, auto-fill, four-way air deflection, and high-density honeycomb pads, but has a larger capacity of 88 litres. You can buy it online for ₹10,298.

Bajaj DMH Neo 65L Desert Air Cooler

This Bajaj desert air cooler, priced at ₹8,820, is ideal for home use and comes with useful features like TurboFan technology, anti-bacterial Hexacool Master, 90-feet air throw, and three-speed settings.

Casa Copenhagen, A28.3 Collection, 75L Air Cooler

The Casa Copenhagen 75L air cooler is a perfect choice for small or medium rooms. Priced at ₹9,199, it comes with anti-bacterial honeycomb pads, a turbo fan, powerful air throw, three-speed settings, and low power consumption mode.

Orient Electric CW5003B Desert Air Cooler 50L

This Orient Electric 50L desert air cooler has a smaller form factor than other coolers mentioned on this list, making it ideal for smaller rooms. Priced at ₹8,190, you can get this online on Amazon and other e-commerce sites.

