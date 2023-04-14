Top 6 ACs (Air Conditioners) To Buy Under ₹40,000

As the summer keeps getting hotter, air conditioners have become a necessity in India.
The Hitachi RAW318 is a 1.5-ton window AC with a 3-star energy rating. Priced at around ₹35,000, it is ideal for medium-sized rooms.
The Lloyd GLS18I5FWBEV is a 1.5-ton, inverter split AC with a 5-star energy rating. This AC is great for a medium-sized room and is priced at ₹39,990.
The Panasonic CS/CU NU12YKY5W is a 1-ton, inverter split AC with a 5-star energy rating. Priced at ₹37,990, this AC is suitable for cooling small- to medium-sized rooms.
The Blue Star IC318EBTU is a 1.5-ton, inverter split AC. It has a 3-star energy rating and comes at a price of ₹38,950. This AC is ideal for medium-sized rooms.
The Panasonic CS/CU NU12YKY4W is a 1-ton, inverter split AC with a 4-star energy rating. Ideal for small-to-medium rooms, you can buy this AC for ₹35,990.
The Blue Star IA512ILU is another great choice at ₹39,290. The AC has a 1-ton capacity, a 5-star energy rating, and is suitable for cooling small-to-medium-sized rooms.