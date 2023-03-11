Top 5 Upcoming Expressways In India

Check out the top 5 upcoming expressways to hit the road in the next couple of years
This expressway will connect Bengaluru and Mysore, reducing the travel time between the cities from around 3 hours to around 75 minutes. PM Modi will inaugurate Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway on March 12
Total Estimated Cost: Rs. 8,066 crore
Project’s Total Length: 119 km
Lanes: 6 to 10
Projected Completion: March 2023
The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be India's longest expressway with a length of 1,386 km. This expressway will cut the road travel time between New Delhi and Mumbai to 12 hours.
Total Estimated Cost: Rs. 1,00,000 crore
Project’s Total Length: 1350 km
Lanes: 8 (expandable to 12)
Projected Completion: June 2024
The 29-km Northern Peripheral Road, or Dwarka Expressway, is said to be India’s 1st urban elevated expressway. This expressway will boost connectivity of the western part of New Delhi with Gurugram.
Total Estimated Cost: Rs. 8,662 crore
Length: 29.10 km
Lanes: 8 lanes + local service lanes
Projected Completion: June 2023
This 110 km-long expressway will connect Ahmedabad with the Dholera Special Investment Region (DSIR). This expressway is expected to reduce travel time between Ahmedabad and DSIR to 2 hours.
Total Estimated Cost: Rs. 3,500 crore
Project’s Total Length: 109.019 km
Lanes: 4 (Packages 1, 2 & 3 are expandable to 8; Package 4 is expandable to 12)
Projected Completion: Dec 2024
The Amritsar-Jamnagar Expressway is expected to cut the travel time between Amritsar and Jamnagar to only 13 hours. This 1,257 km long expressway will connect 3 oil refineries and 2 thermal power plants.
Total Estimated Cost: Rs. 80,000 crore
Project’s Total Length: 1256.951 km
Lanes: 4 to 6
Projected Completion: Dec 2025