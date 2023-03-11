Top 5 Upcoming Expressways In India

Check out the top 5 upcoming expressways to hit the road in the next couple of years

Updated On 4:50 PM IST

Bengaluru Mysuru Expressway

This expressway will connect Bengaluru and Mysore, reducing the travel time between the cities from around 3 hours to around 75 minutes. PM Modi will inaugurate Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway on March 12

Details

  • Total Estimated Cost: Rs. 8,066 crore

  • Project’s Total Length: 119 km

  • Lanes: 6 to 10

  • Projected Completion: March 2023

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be India's longest expressway with a length of 1,386 km. This expressway will cut the road travel time between New Delhi and Mumbai to 12 hours.

Details

  • Total Estimated Cost: Rs. 1,00,000 crore

  • Project’s Total Length: 1350 km

  • Lanes: 8 (expandable to 12)

  • Projected Completion: June 2024

Dwarka Expressway

The 29-km Northern Peripheral Road, or Dwarka Expressway, is said to be India’s 1st urban elevated expressway. This expressway will boost connectivity of the western part of New Delhi with Gurugram.

Details

  • Total Estimated Cost: Rs. 8,662 crore

  • Length: 29.10 km

  • Lanes: 8 lanes + local service lanes

  • Projected Completion: June 2023

Ahmedabad-Dholera Expressway

This 110 km-long expressway will connect Ahmedabad with the Dholera Special Investment Region (DSIR). This expressway is expected to reduce travel time between Ahmedabad and DSIR to 2 hours.

Details

  • Total Estimated Cost: Rs. 3,500 crore

  • Project’s Total Length: 109.019 km

  • Lanes: 4 (Packages 1, 2 & 3 are expandable to 8; Package 4 is expandable to 12)

  • Projected Completion: Dec 2024

Amritsar-Jamnagar Expressway

The Amritsar-Jamnagar Expressway is expected to cut the travel time between Amritsar and Jamnagar to only 13 hours. This 1,257 km long expressway will connect 3 oil refineries and 2 thermal power plants.

Details

  • Total Estimated Cost: Rs. 80,000 crore

  • Project’s Total Length: 1256.951 km

  • Lanes: 4 to 6

  • Projected Completion: Dec 2025

