Top 5 Savings Accounts For Women In 2023 With Interest Rates

Check out the top 5 savings accounts for women in 2023 along with the interest rates.
The ICICI Advantage Women's Savings Account offers limitless withdrawals from any ATM and a debit card with increased benefits. This ICICI Bank Woman Savings Account comes in Regular, Silver, Gold, and Platinum varieties. For deposits less than Rs. 50 lakhs, the bank is offering an interest rate at 3%, whereas for deposits of Rs. 50 lakh and above, the interest rate is calculated at 3.5%.
Women may find this savings account to be a one-stop shop for all of their financial and lifestyle demands. An automated sweep out feature is just one of the fantastic features that come with this HDFC savings account. This account is better suitable for women thanks to additional features like Accidental Hospitalization Cover, Annual Maintenance Charge, etc. For deposits under Rs. 50 lakh, HDFC Bank is offering an interest rate of 3% p.a., while the interest rate is calculated at 3.5% p.a. for deposits over Rs. 50 lakh.
Customers can effortlessly save money with this Axis Bank Savings Account, which has a minimal beginning deposit requirement of Rs 10,000. It has several amazing features, such as the ability to print free checks and personal accident insurance coverage. ICICI Bank is providing an interest rate of 3% p.a. for deposits less Rs. 50 lakh and up to less than Rs. 100 crores. The interest rate for deposits up to and including Rs. 2500 crore is computed at 3.5% p.a.
With the Silk Women Savings Account, Kotak Mahindra offers incentives and features made just for women. Silk is a savings account specifically designed for women, and it offers a number of advantages like doorstep delivery and cashback on purchases. 3.5% p.a. interest will be offered to customers of this women's savings bank account.
Women who want to organise their financial lives might use this special savings account from IDBI Bank. The best part of this IDBI Super Shakti Women's Account is that a female customer can also receive two free Minor Savings Accounts for kids under the age of 18. Customers can receive interest up to 3.00% on savings account balances up to Rs. 25 lakh, 3.25% p.a. on balances between Rs. 25 lakh and less than Rs. 50 lakh, and 3.5% on balances up to Rs. 25 lakh.