Top 5 Investment Options For Senior Citizens In 2023

3. Senior Citizen Fixed Deposit

Fixed deposits for senior citizens are common types of investments. The interest rate that is offered under this scheme depends on the length of the term deposit. Further, the maximum FD deposit amounts that may be placed range from Rs. 1 crore to even higher sums. Typically banks set these limits, which can differ from one bank to another. Given that the interest payout can be set to be quarterly, monthly, half-yearly, or annually, it is a safe bet for the senior citizens of the country. This scheme is designed for seniors of 60 years of age and older. Both Indian citizens and NRIs over 60 are eligible for the fixed deposit scheme for senior citizens.