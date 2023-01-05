Top 5 Banks With Their Latest Savings Account Interest Rates In 2023

Check out the latest savings account rates of RBL Bank vs HSBC Bank vs IDFC First Bank vs Yes Bank vs IndusInd Bank.
As per their website, RBL Bank offers savings account interest rates starting from 4.25% to 6.50% depending upon the amount of money deposited into the bank. RBL Bank provides among the highest savings account interest rates in the country.
As per their website, HSBC Bank offers savings account interest rates of 2.00% for accounts with balance less than ₹10 crore and 2.50% interest on accounts with balance of more ₹10 crore and above. These interest rates have been effective from September 23, 2021, as per the HSBC website.
The IDFC First Bank provides savings account interest rates of 3.50% to 6.25%, which is dependent how much money invested in the bank. The different interest slabs under IDFC bank are: <₹10 lakh (4%), >₹10 lakh <=₹50 Cr(6.25%), >₹50Cr <=₹100 Cr (5%), >₹100 Cr <=₹200 Cr (4.50%) and > 200 Cr(3.50%).
As per the Yes Bank website, the interest offered on savings account starts from 4.00% to 6.25% depending on the the amount of money deposited into the Yes Bank savings account. The interest payments on this account are paid out quarterly.
IndusInd Bank offers savings account interest rates of 4.00% to 6.00% depending on the balance in your savings account. To know more about IndusInd savings account interest rates, check out the official IndusInd website.