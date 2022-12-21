Top 10 Wilful Defaulters According To The List Released By Government

Every year, banks in India lose thousands of crores due to bad debts caused by wilful defaulters not repaying their loans.

1. Gitanjali Gems Limited - ₹7,848 Crore

The first on this list of wilful defaulters who owes the highest amount of money is the company Gitanjali Gems Limited, owned in part by Mehul Choksi. The total amount owed by Gitanjali Gems Limited is ₹7,848 crore.

2. Era Infra Engineering Limited - ₹5,879 Crore

The second on the list of highest defaulters is Era Infra Engineering Limited, which owes ₹5,879 crore to banks.

3. Rei Agro Limited - ₹4,803 Crore

On the list of top defaulters, the third is Rei Agro Limited, which owes a total of ₹4,803 crore to banks.

4. Concast Steel And Power Limited - ₹4,596 Crore

As the fourth name on this list, Concast Steel and Power Limited owes about ₹4,596 crore to banks in India.

5. ABG Shipyard Limited - ₹3,708 Crore

In the middle of this list of defaulters stands the company ABG Shipyard Limited, which owes a total of ₹3,708 crores to banks across India.

6. Frost International Limited - ₹3,311

Number 6 on this list of top defaulters, the company Frost International Limited owes around ₹3,311 crore to banks in India.

7. Winsome Diamonds And Jewellery Limited - ₹2,931 crore

Among the bottom of this list on number 7 is the Winsome Diamonds and Jewellery Limited, which owes about ₹2,931 crore to banks in India.

8. Rotomac Global Private Limited - ₹2,893 Crore

As the eighth largest defaulter on this list, Rotomac Global Private Limited owes around ₹2,893 crore to banks across India.

9. Coastal Projects Limited - ₹2,311 Crore

As the second last name on this list of top defaulters, the company Coastal Projects Limited owes about ₹2,311 crore to banks in India.

10. Zoom Developers Private Limited - ₹2,147 Crore

As the last of the top ten wilful defaulters in India, Zoom Developers Private Limited owes around ₹2,147 crore to banks in India.

