Top 10 Wilful Defaulters According To The List Released By Government

Every year, banks in India lose thousands of crores due to bad debts caused by wilful defaulters not repaying their loans.
The first on this list of wilful defaulters who owes the highest amount of money is the company Gitanjali Gems Limited, owned in part by Mehul Choksi. The total amount owed by Gitanjali Gems Limited is ₹7,848 crore.
The second on the list of highest defaulters is Era Infra Engineering Limited, which owes ₹5,879 crore to banks.
On the list of top defaulters, the third is Rei Agro Limited, which owes a total of ₹4,803 crore to banks.
As the fourth name on this list, Concast Steel and Power Limited owes about ₹4,596 crore to banks in India.
In the middle of this list of defaulters stands the company ABG Shipyard Limited, which owes a total of ₹3,708 crores to banks across India.
Number 6 on this list of top defaulters, the company Frost International Limited owes around ₹3,311 crore to banks in India.
Among the bottom of this list on number 7 is the Winsome Diamonds and Jewellery Limited, which owes about ₹2,931 crore to banks in India.
As the eighth largest defaulter on this list, Rotomac Global Private Limited owes around ₹2,893 crore to banks across India.
As the second last name on this list of top defaulters, the company Coastal Projects Limited owes about ₹2,311 crore to banks in India.
As the last of the top ten wilful defaulters in India, Zoom Developers Private Limited owes around ₹2,147 crore to banks in India.