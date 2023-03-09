Top 10 Players With Most Runs In ODI Cricket: 4 Of Them Are From Team India

Many batsmen have dominated the rankings in ODI cricket over the years. Check out the top 10 ODI cricket batsmen by runs scored.
The highest run scorer in ODI cricket and the first player to reach 10,000 runs was Sachin Tendulkar. During his career, which lasted from 1989 to 2012, he scored 18426 runs in 463 games.
Kumar Sangakkara, a wicketkeeper-batsman for Sri Lanka, is ranked second all-time in ODI runs scored. During his career span from 2000 - 2015, he scored 14232 runs in 404 matches.
Ricky Ponting, a former Australian captain and right-handed batter, is third on the list of most runs scored in ODIs. Over the course of his career, from 1995 to 2012, he scored 13704 runs in 575 games.
Sanath Jayasuriya, a former captain of Sri Lanka and a left-handed batsman, is fourth on the list of ODIs with the most runs scored. Over the course of his career, which spanned 1989 to 2011, he scored an astounding 13420 runs in 445 games.
Virat Kohli, the former captain of team India, has developed into the most reliable all-format aggregator by using appropriate cricket shots rather than just power-hitting. He has scored 12809 runs in 271 games; however, he has not yet retired.
The Sri Lankan right-handed batsman Mahela Jayawardene is sixth on the list of ODI players who have the most runs scored. Over his career, which lasted from 1998 to 2015, he amassed 12650 runs in 448 ODI games.
Inzamam-ul-Haq, a former captain and right-handed batsman for Pakistan, is ranked seventh among the top 10 batsmen in terms of ODI runs scored. He played in 378 matches from 1991 to 2007 and accumulated 11739 runs throughout that time.
In 328 games from 1996 to 2014, right-handed batsman Jaques Kallis, an all-around player for the South African team, scored 11579 runs.
Sourav Ganguly, a former Indian captain, and left-handed batter is ranked ninth among players in terms of most runs scored in ODI cricket. Over the course of his career, from 1992 to 2007, Ganguly scored 11363 runs in 311 One-Day International games.
Rahul Dravid, often known as The Wall of the Indian cricket team, clinches the position at number 10. He played as a right-handed batsman from 1996 to 2011, with 10889 runs in 344 games.