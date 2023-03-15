Top 10 Most Polluted Cities In India

Swiss firm IQAir in its 'World Air Quality Report' has ranked the most polluted cities in the world.
Purnea takes the top spot as the most polluted city in India as of March 15, as per AQI (air quality index) recorded from AQI.in, with an AQI of 294.
Patna, the capital city of Bihar is the second most polluted city with an AQI of 273.
The city of Cuttack located in the state of Odisha has recorded an AQI of 180 and is the third most polluted city in India.
The city of Balurghat in West Bengal is the fourth most polluted city in India as of March 15. AQI.in reports the AQI of Balurghat city as 247.
The city of Agartala in the state of Tripura is the fifth most polluted city in India today, with an abysmal AQI of 245.
The city of Thane in Maharashtra has been ranked by AQI.in as the sixth most polluted city in India, with an AQI of 242.
Raiganj, a city in West Bengal, is the seventh most polluted city in India on March 15, with a recorded AQI of 237.
The city of Silvassa in the western state of Gujarat is the eighth most polluted city in the country, with an AQI of 175.
Muzaffarpur in Bihar is the ninth most polluted city in India, with a recorded AQI of 233.
Valsad city in Gujarat is the tenth most polluted city in India, with an AQI of 223 as of March 15.
*All of the AQI figures mentioned in this web story have been recorded from AQI.in.