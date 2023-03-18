Top 10 Luxury Cars In India With Prices

Luxury car companies have launched many new cars/SUV's in recent years in the Indian market

Audi Q3 Sportback

The Audi Q3 Sportback is a sleek and athletic crossover SUV that boasts an attractive sloping roofline and a suite of advanced technological features. Ex-Showroom Price - ₹51.43 Lakh.

Hyundai Ioniq 5

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is a fully electric midsize SUV with an experimental design, and it delivers an impressive driving range, making it a compelling choice for eco-conscious drivers. Ex-Showroom Price - ₹46 Lakh.

BMW 3 Series

The BMW 3 Series is a luxurious sports sedan that offers commanding performance, agile handling, and cutting-edge infotainment technology. Ex-Showroom Price - ₹41.40 - ₹52.90 Lakh

Mercedes Benz C Class

The Mercedes Benz C Class is a sophisticated and elegant luxury sedan that provides a comfortable ride, advanced safety features, and refined styling cues. Ex-Showroom Price - ₹57.20 - ₹63.00 Lakh

Volvo XC90

The Volvo XC90 is a capacious and opulent three-row SUV that delivers a great driving experience, innovative safety features, and impressive fuel economy. Ex-Showroom Price - ₹98.50 Lakh

Range Rover Evoque

The Land Rover Range Rover Evoque is a stylish and capable compact luxury SUV that offers rugged off-road prowess and state-of-the-art technology features. Ex-Showroom Price - ₹59.03 - ₹72.09 Lakh

Mercedes Benz GLA

The Mercedes Benz GLA is a versatile and athletic compact SUV that delivers impressive performance, a sleek design, and a host of advanced safety features. Ex-Showroom Price - ₹46.48 - ₹50.48 Lakh

BMW X7

The BMW X7 is a spacious and luxurious three-row SUV that delivers potent performance, sophisticated technology, and a comfortable ride. Ex-Showroom Price - ₹1.22 - ₹1.25 Crore

Jaguar XF

The Jaguar XF is a dynamic and stylish luxury sedan that delivers a thrilling driving experience, advanced infotainment features, and an upscale design aesthetic. Ex-Showroom Price - ₹49.78 - ₹76.00 Lakh

Mercedes Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet

The Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet is a luxurious and athletic convertible that delivers prodigious power, cutting-edge technology, and a sumptuous interior. Ex-Showroom Price - ₹1.30 Crore

