Top 10 Financial Centres In The World

The US dominates the list with 5 centres in the top 10.
According to a list released by think tanks Z/Yen Partners and the China Development Institute, New York is the number 1 financial centre in the world.
London takes the second spot on the Global Financial Centres Index (GFCI) with a rating of 731.
Singapore remained third on the list with a rating of 723. As per Bloomberg, the index uses data collected from thousands of financial services professionals responding to an online questionnaire.
With a rating of 722, Hong Kong is fourth on the list just behind Singapore.
San Francisco is the fifth ranked financial centre in the list with a rating of 721.
Los Angeles has overtaken China's Shanghai in the 33rd edition of the Global Financial Centres Index.
Shanghai with a rating of 717 dropped one place to seventh in the list.
Chicago broke into the top 10 with a rating of 716. In the previous list, it held the 12th position.
Boston also entered the top 10 displacing Shenzhen.
Seoul moved into the top 10 with a rating of 714.