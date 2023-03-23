Top 10 Cricketers With The Most Ducks In ODI Cricket

This infamous list has 6 players from Sri Lanka.
Despite being an aggressive batsman and scoring 13,430 runs, former Sri Lankan cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya holds the record for most ducks (34) in ODI cricket.
Former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi, known for his aggressive play and big sixes with 351 sixes in ODIs, was dismissed for a duck on 30 occasions in the same format.
Known for his lethal bowling, Wasim Akram, the second-highest wicket-taker in ODIs with 502 wickets was dismissed for a duck 28 times during his ODI career.
Despite being regarded as one of the best Sri Lankan cricketers ever with 12,650 runs, Mahela Jayawardene also got out for a score of 0 on 28 occasions in his ODI career.
A former Sri Lankan player known for his unique bowling style and taking 338 wickets in ODI cricket, Lasith Malinga was dismissed for a duck on 26 occasions.
With 534 wickets, Muttiah Muralitharan is the highest wicket-taker in ODI cricket. However, he was dismissed for a duck 25 times in the same format.
Another top wicket-taker with 400 wickets in ODIs, Chaminda Vaas has also been dismissed 25 times for a duck during his ODI career.
Known for his explosive batting style, Chris Gayle has scored 10,480 runs in ODIs alone. However, Gayle scored a duck 25 times in the limited overs format
Sri Lanka's Romesh Kaluwitharana was dismissed for a duck on 24 occasions during his 14 year ODI cricket career.
Having taken 305 wickets in ODIs, Daniel Vettori is one of the top wicket-takers in the format's history. However, he was dismissed for a duck 23 times in the format.