Timeline From When Elon Musk Took Over Twitter To His Latest 'Stepping Down'.

Let's take a look at the timeline of events that happened from the time Elon Musk took over Twitter to his latest resignation

Updated On 21 Dec 2022

1. Elon Musk Buys Twitter

At the end of October, Elon Musk concluded his Twitter purchase. He officially took over as the CEO of the social media company on October 31, 2022.

2. Verified Subscription Announced 

On November 1, 2022, Elon Musk announced that Twitter would now allow all users to have the verified sign next to their profiles by paying a recurring monthly fees of $8.

3. Major Brands Discontinued Advertising On Twitter

On November 3, many major brands like General Mills, Volkswagen and more announced that they are pulling their advertising campaigns from Twitter.

4. Twitter Lays Off Majority Of Staff

On November 4, 2022, Twitter laid off around 50% of its staff. Musk said through a tweet that they had no other options since the company was losing about $4 million per day.

5. Trump's Twitter Reinstated 

On November 20, Elon Musk announced that Donald Trump's account would be reinstated after he conducted a poll where 52% voted for Trump's account to be reinstated.

6. Kanye West Suspend From Twitter

Following his many anti-semitic statements, Kanye West was banned from Twitter on December 2, 2022.

7. Journalists Suspended, Then Reinstated 

On December 15, Twitter suspended the accounts of a few journalists who reported Twitter's shutdown of an account that tracked his private jet. When EU threatened sanctions on Twitter, some of the accounts were reinstated on December 17.

Musk Announces Plans To Step Down

