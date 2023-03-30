These Celebrities Will Be Performing At The IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony

The star-studded opening ceremony of IPL 2023 will be held at the world's biggest cricket stadium.
The star-studded opening ceremony of IPL 2023 will start at 6 pm IST on March 31 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Following are the names of the celebrities who will perform at the event.
The IPL organizers have announced that actor Tamannaah Bhatia will be a part of the opening ceremony.
One of the most famous singers in Bollywood, Arijit Singh will perform in front of an estimated crowd of more than 75,000 people.
Known for movies like 'Pushpa: The Rise', 'Varisu' among others, Rashmika Mandanna will perform live at the IPL 2023 opening ceremony.
The opening ceremony of IPL will be telecast live on the Star Sports network. Viewers can use JioCinema App and website to live stream the event.
After the opening ceremony, the Gujarat Titans will face off against the Chennai Super Kings in the first match of IPL 2023 at 7:30 pm IST.