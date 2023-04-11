These Are World’s 5 Best Cities For Public Transport; Check Mumbai's Rank

Time Out surveyed more than 20,000 city-dwellers around the world, in more than 50 cities.

Updated On 12:38 PM IST

Cities With The Best Public Transport In The World

A new list released by Time Out has ranked 19 cities with the best public transport in the world. To identify the cities with the world’s greatest public transport, Time Out surveyed more than 20,000 city-dwellers around the world, in more than 50 cities. Following are the top 5 cities.

5. Stockholm

Sweden's capital city of Stockholm is ranked 5th in the list and according to Time Out's survey, 93% of locals agree that it’s easy to get around the city.

4. Copenhagen

Denmark's Copenhagen is 4th on the list of cities with the best public transport in the world. In Copenhagen, you can pay for everything with one ticket: the Copenhagen Card covers public transport across the entire city.

3. Tokyo

With a rating of 94%, Tokyo is third on the list. As per the report, Tokyo’s public transport is brilliantly maintained and increasingly easy to use for non-Japanese speakers as well as locals.

2. Prague

The Czech capital is second on the list and 96% of Prague locals said their city was easy to get around by public transport.

1. Berlin

 With 97% of locals praising Berlin's transport network, the German city tops the list.

Mumbai

Only Indian city in the list, Mumbai is ranked 19th in the list of cities with the best public transport in the world. Even though the city's local trains and buses are crowded, 81% of locals said it’s easy to cross Mumbai by public transport.

More Stories

7 Fastest Fifties in IPL History: From KL Rahul To Nicholas Pooran

Rohit Sharma's MI vs David Warner's DC: 5 Players To Watch Out For

DC vs MI, IPL 2023: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe