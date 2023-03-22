These Are The Most Punctual Airlines in India

In February, these airlines had the best on-time performance at four metro airports—Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Mumbai.

Indigo

As per data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), IndiGo remained the most punctual airline in February with an on-time performance of 88.8%.

Akasa Air

Akasa Air retained the second spot with 87%.

Air India

Air India was the third-most punctual airline with an on-time performance of 80.2%.

Vistara

With an on-time performance of 79.3%, Vistara is 4th on the list.

Air Asia

Air Asia is 5th in the list with an on time performance of 69.7%.

Alliance Air

Alliance Air is the 6th most punctual airline in the country with an on-time performance of 66.1%.

Spice Jet

Spice Jet is one of the worst performers with an on-time performance of 56.1%.

Go First

And the last airline on the list is Go First with an on-time performance of 54.2%.

