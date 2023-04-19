These Are The 7 Hottest Cities In India

Numerous regions in India are suffering greatly because of the intense heat.
The majority of India, particularly the East, is experiencing extremely hot weather. The rising temperatures and oppressive humidity have left people gasping for some relief. Here is the list of hottest cities of India as per the India Meteorological Department, or IMD.
The hottest city in India turns out to be Murshidabad in West Bengal. According to an IMD report, the city had a temperature of 43 degrees Celsius on Monday, April 17, the highest of any Indian city.
A temperature of 40 °C was reported at Bankura, West Bengal, on Monday, April 17.
In Gujarat's Ahmedabad, a temperature of 40 °C was recorded on Monday.
Delhi reported a temperature of 40 °C on Monday with a heatwave lasting for more than three days.
The highest recorded temperature in the city of Chandigarh was on Monday at 40 °C.
Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh reported having the highest temperature on Monday at 40 °C.
A temperature of 40°C was also reported in Churu, Rajasthan, on Monday according to the IMD report.