The 10 Most Polluted Cities In The World

Here's IQAir's updated list of the most polluted cities as per their Air Quality Index (AQI) as on February 17, 2023, at 2:56 pm.
With an AQI of 214 recorded at 2:56 pm, on February 17, Lahore is currently the most polluted city in the world.
Delhi isn’t far behind either, it is the second most polluted city in the world with an AQI of 207 as on February 17, 2:56 pm.
With an AQI of 202 at 2:56 pm, on February 17, Shenyang is the 3rd city after Lahore and Delhi which has a “Very Unhealthy” quality of air.
Beijing might soon enter the list of cities with “Very Unhealthy” air quality from its current spot in the “Unhealthy” category with an AQI of 198 as on February 17, 2:56 pm.
Air quality has been consecutively going down in Mumbai with the current AQI being 187 at 2:56 pm, on February 17. A few days ago Mumbai even overtook Delhi in terms of pollution.
Slightly behind Mumbai, Bangladesh currently has an AQI of 182 as recorded on February 17, 2:56pm. It still falls under the “Unhealthy” category.
The AQI of Accra saw a sudden rise from 138 to 174 around 2:56pm on February 17, in comparison to yesterday. However, it is predicted to go reduce tomorrow.
The air quality of Hanoi has also reduced over the last couple of days with the current AQI being 172 as recorded around 2:56 pm, on February 17.
Air quality in Belgrade is pretty “Unhealthy” with the current AQI being 167 at 2:56 pm, on February 17. However, it is forecast to reach the “Good” category by Monday.
With an AQI of 165 at 2:56 pm, on February 17, the air quality of Skopje has gone down consecutively for the second time. However, it is predicted to improve in the coming few days.