The 10 Most In-Demand Roles In India On The Rise According To LinkedIn Jobs

LinkedIn has released the 2023 LinkedIn Jobs on the Rise list that features the 25 fastest-growing job titles over the past 5 years and the trends that define the future of work. So, if you are looking for a fast-growing job opportunity, take a look at the 10 most in-demand roles in India according to this list.
Category associates, also known as associate category managers, assist the managers with recommendations and the creation of product categories. They also streamline orders with vendors and are responsible for the execution of the product plan based on the sales budget and forecast.
Healthcare recruiters are responsible for scheduling interviews with candidates, screening them and hiring talent for various roles in the medical or healthcare industry. These roles include doctors, nurses, medical practitioners, etc.
Customer success associates offer product knowledge, guidance, and support to facilitate effective customer solutions.
User experience writers draft creative text or material for digital apps and websites. The material must complement the app/website’s design while also making it easy for users to navigate.
Talent acquisition partners are responsible for preparing and working on long-term strategies to identify, interview, and hire new talent within the organisation.
Data annotators review and label data in digital formats to make it understandable for machines. This includes videos, imagery, and text.
Closing managers in real estate work on catering to clients, attending customer calls, managing documentation, and closing deals.
Also known as strategic growth specialist, growth lead, and vice president- growth, the head of growth mainly focuses on retaining and growing the customer base by setting growth targets and making strategies to achieve them.
Business development representatives look for potential clients and pursue them through various modes to generate leads and initiate sales.
Actuarial associates are responsible for calculating financial risks and forecasting potential growth hazards. They also work on creating strategies to minimise costs, increase profits, and monetise opportunities.