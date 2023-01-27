Tech Layoffs In January 2023: Google, IBM, Spotify And More

Many of the world’s largest tech companies have started laying off employees in fear of an upcoming recession.
IBM announced on January 25, 2023, that the company would be laying off about 3,900 employees, which is about 1.5% of the company’s total workforce.
Alphabet, Google’s parent company announced on January 20, 2023, that Google would be collectively laying off about 12,000 total employees from their workforce. This move affects a total of around 6% of Google’s total workforce.
One of the largest tech companies in the world, SAP announced on January 26, 2023, that they would be laying off around 2.5% of the company’s total workforce. As per reports, the number of employees who would be laid off from SAP is around 2,800.
The world’s most popular music streaming platform, Spotify announced on January 23, 2023, that the company plans to reduce its total workforce by about 6%, which comes down to a total of around 600 employees who would be laid off.
Tech giant Microsoft announced on January 18, 2023, that the company is planning to lay off about 10,000 employees this year, which is about 5% of Microsoft’s total workforce worldwide.
Online retail conglomerate Amazon announced back on January 4, 2023, that the company would be cutting more than 18,000 people from its global workforce. Amazon stated that they had taken this decision due to ‘the uncertain economy’.
The popular cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase announced on January 10, 2023, that the company will be laying off 950 people from its workforce. The company said they would need to reduce expenses after considering 2023 scenarios.
One of the largest SAAS companies globally, Salesforce announced earlier in January 2023, that the company is planning to cut down 10% of its workforce and shut down some of its offices due to the global economic slowdown.