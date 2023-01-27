Tech Layoffs In January 2023: Google, IBM, Spotify And More

Many of the world’s largest tech companies have started laying off employees in fear of an upcoming recession.

Updated On 27 Jan 2023

IBM

IBM announced on January 25, 2023, that the company would be laying off about 3,900 employees, which is about 1.5% of the company’s total workforce.

Google

Alphabet, Google’s parent company announced on January 20, 2023, that Google would be collectively laying off about 12,000 total employees from their workforce. This move affects a total of around 6% of Google’s total workforce.

SAP

One of the largest tech companies in the world, SAP announced on January 26, 2023, that they would be laying off around 2.5% of the company’s total workforce. As per reports, the number of employees who would be laid off from SAP is around 2,800.

Spotify

The world’s most popular music streaming platform, Spotify announced on January 23, 2023, that the company plans to reduce its total workforce by about 6%, which comes down to a total of around 600 employees who would be laid off.

Microsoft

Tech giant Microsoft announced on January 18, 2023, that the company is planning to lay off about 10,000 employees this year, which is about 5% of Microsoft’s total workforce worldwide.

Amazon

Online retail conglomerate Amazon announced back on January 4, 2023, that the company would be cutting more than 18,000 people from its global workforce. Amazon stated that they had taken this decision due to ‘the uncertain economy’.

Coinbase

The popular cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase announced on January 10, 2023, that the company will be laying off 950 people from its workforce. The company said they would need to reduce expenses after considering 2023 scenarios.

Salesforce

One of the largest SAAS companies globally, Salesforce announced earlier in January 2023, that the company is planning to cut down 10% of its workforce and shut down some of its offices due to the global economic slowdown.

More Stories

Here's What Happened In The Stock Market On Jan. 27

Milestone Moments In The Illustrious Career Of Sania Mirza

Key Changes Brought In By Google For Android Users After CCI Ruling
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe